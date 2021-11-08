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CARDIOLOGIST SOUNDS ALARM ON COVID VAX FOR KIDS
World renowned Cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, discusses the proven devastating harm from COVID-19 vaccine reactions particularly in young people.
#PeterMcCullough #Myocarditis
POSTED: November 8, 2021