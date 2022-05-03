Tom Luongo - "Gold, Goats N’Guns: Speaking Truth, Destroying Manipulative Narratives"

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Freedom International Livestream
On May 3, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Tom Luongo
TOPIC: Gold, Goats N’Guns: Speaking Truth, Destroying Narratives about Politics, Market and Culture
https://tomluongo.me/
Bio:
Tom Luongo is the publisher of Gold Goats 'n Guns, a newsletter, podcast, and blog dedicated to marrying capital markets with geopolitics trying to make sense of a world gone mad. Tom is a former research chemist, amateur goat farmer and obstreperous commenter on all things political. His work can be seen regularly on sites like Zerohedge and Lewrockwell.com. He also edits the Ultimate Wealth Report for Newsmax Media and he doesn't jog.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
http://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://linktr.ee/resilientrebootproductions
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/