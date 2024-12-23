Complicit: senior figure in both Islam & Zionism, why isn’t King Charles' govt ending this genocide?

'Highly respected' both in Islam and Judaism. Ingratiating himself to both while condemning 'barbaric' Hamas. Why has King Charles, who appoints army officers, civil servants, judges and all UK officials supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza, been so silent on the horrors unfolding in the Holy Land?





King Charles III: Five things the new British monarch said about Islam and Muslims - The king, who once studied Arabic to better understand the Quran, has long spoken about Islamic history and theology

In 1996, the grand mufti of Cyprus, shockingly, accused Charles III - the new British king - of secretly being a Muslim.

"Did you know that Prince Charles has converted to Islam. Yes, yes. He is a Muslim. I can't say more. But it happened in Turkey. Oh, yes, he converted all right,” the late Nazim Al-Haqqani said.

“When you get home check on how often he travels to Turkey. You'll find that your future king is a Muslim.”

Buckingham Palace simply replied: “Nonsense.”

The 73-year-old, who is now the head of the Church of England, has made several speeches whilst king-in-waiting on theological and historical subjects related to Muslims and Islam.

He even once revealed that he had been learning Arabic in order to understand the Quran better - a fact praised by Cambridge Central Mosque’s imam last week during a sermon.

Middle East Eye takes a look at some of Charles III’s most significant references to Islam over the decades.

In a 1996 speech entitled "A Sense of the Sacred: Building Bridges Between Islam and the West", he suggested that an appreciation of Islamic views on natural order would “help us in the West to rethink, and for the better, our practical stewardship of man and his environment”.

Charles elaborated on those views in a 2010 speech at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, which he has been a patron of since 1993.

“From what I know of [Islam’s] core teachings and commentaries, the important principle we must keep in mind is that there are limits to the abundance of nature,” he said.

“These are not arbitrary limits, they are the limits imposed by God and, as such, if my understanding of the Quran is correct, Muslims are commanded not to transgress them.”

He later describes Islam as possessing “one of the greatest treasuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual knowledge available to humanity” - a tradition he said was obscured by a drive towards “western materialism”.

"Islam has always taught this and to ignore that lesson is to default on our contract with Creation.”

Judaism and the crown: All the Jewish details of King Charles III's coronation

Although much of Charles III's coronation ceremony remains rooted in Christian rituals, representatives of other British religious communities will participate in the festivities, including Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and Sikh members of the House of Lords.

As the coronation falls on the Sabbath, Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis will be staying at Clarence House, a 15-minute walk from Westminster Abbey, the coronation venue. Rabbi Mirvis will be able to get there without using electricity and may even attend an early morning Shabbat service on the way.

The king and soldiers will wear uniforms made by the Jewish firm of Kashket & Partners, and Baroness Merron of Lincoln, former executive director of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, will present Charles with the long imperial coat, which was first made for George IV in 1821.

In addition, the Union of British Orthodox Synagogues has commissioned a new recording of "Adon Olam," a prayer traditionally sung at the end of the Sabbath morning service by a children's choir, and has dedicated it to the new king.

A kosher caterer will provide food for Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Rabbi Mirvis. And last but not least, the oil with which King Charles III will be anointed was consecrated in Jerusalem, recalling the biblical tradition of anointing the kings of Israel with holy oil.

