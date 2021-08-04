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America's Decline Into Darkness - Darwinian Evolution Part II
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11 views • August 04, 2021
Evolution is nothing more than a devolution from worshipping the Creator God of the Universe to a created god that reflects our image, our desires, and not the image of God.
Romans 1:21-23 For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Claiming to be wise, they became fools, 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things.
Romans 1:21-23 For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Claiming to be wise, they became fools, 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things.
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