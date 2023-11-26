Failed Ukrainian attack by reckless American Maxxpro driver

In Kupyansk direction, unit of Armed Forces of Ukraine using American International Maxxpro Armored Fighting Vehicles, to launch attacks on Russian troop positions. They were surprised by the Russian army's attack and tried to escape. The careless driver, backed away and struck the passengers who got off, and the vehicle left the battlefield.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.