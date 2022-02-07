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GLOBAL DIGITAL CURRENCY - moneda digitala globala
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2 views • February 07, 2022
Taken from Telegram. | Digital ID is cool and RFID chip implant is smart. Freedom is boring and humans are dumb. Wake up! | We are closer and closer to the Mark of the Beast as described by the Apostle and Theologian John in his Book of Revelation, Chapter 13.
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