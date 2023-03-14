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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoiding Pride And Strife.
Proverbs 13:10 (NIV).
10) Where there is strife, there is pride,
but wisdom is found in those who take advice.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom allows the Wise to act judiciously and still remain humble.
https://pc1.tiny.us/e3mjwsxa
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