Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoiding Pride And Strife.
Proverbs 13:10 (NIV).
10) Where there is strife, there is pride,
but wisdom is found in those who take advice.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom allows the Wise to act judiciously and still remain humble.
https://pc1.tiny.us/e3mjwsxa
#strife #pride #wisdom #found #take #advice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.