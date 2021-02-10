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Lin Wood--Whistleblower Testimony
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1065 views • February 10, 2021
Lin Wood--Whistleblower Testimony
Whistleblower Testimony Related to Mike Pence and Chief Justice John Roberts Vindicates Lin Wood [Attorney Lin Wood]
Also mentioned by the whistleblower during this declassified whistleblower footage shows that Rod Rosenstein, Vice President Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Chief Justice Roberts and others who are alleged to be involved in a plot against Donald Trump.
Whistleblower Testimony Related to Mike Pence and Chief Justice John Roberts Vindicates Lin Wood [Attorney Lin Wood]
Also mentioned by the whistleblower during this declassified whistleblower footage shows that Rod Rosenstein, Vice President Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Chief Justice Roberts and others who are alleged to be involved in a plot against Donald Trump.
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