RichardGage911's Intensity: DEWS and Nukes at the WTC — How do they stand up to the evidence?

Reference Presentation for 9/3/25 Debate with Jim Fetzer:
Well we really put it on the line here — like we never have before. You wanted to know what the evidence says about the Directed Energy Weapons theory and Judy Wood’s book “Where did the Towers Go?” and Mini-Nukes also? Well here is the evidence against them - NO HOLDS BARRED!
Dean Ryan of Real Deal Media invited me to debate Jim Fetzer on Nukes and No-planes at the World Trade Center. Each of us get a 90-minute presentation of our basic evidence which is this presentation. I had time to address the Directed Energy Weapon theory and the mini-nuke theory in relation to my standard presentation on the explosive demolition of the three WTC towers.
Jim Fetzer will present his evidence on Thursday night 9/5/22 in his 90-minute presentation - then on Saturday Sept 6 we will have back and forth debate with the evidence that I have for planes.
