Trump left G7: headed to the WH 'Situation Room' - says he's going to "DO SOMETHING" immediately after G7 - Current Situation of Speculation

WATCH: Trump says he's going to "DO SOMETHING" immediately after G7

He said to the other members on another vid: I have to be back, VERY IMPORTANT — Trump on leaving G7 early

‘I have to be back as soon as I can’

White House CONFIRMS Trump’s leaving G7 EARLY

‘Because of what’s going on in the Middle East’ — spox Leavitt

(Adding: He decided to leave early and head back to the US and requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room.

US Defense Secretary to Fox News: Israel took action against Iran for self-defense.

❗️ Trump orders National Security Council to White House situation room TONIGHT – Fox News reporter

FLASHBACK: Trump watched US forces kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani from the situation room in 2020

TIMELINE of Iran-related events in past hours:

- Hegseth announces ‘deployment of additional capabilities’

- Trump says he's ‘going to do SOMETHING’ after G7

- Trump says ‘EVACUATE Tehran immediately’

- Trump to leave G7 summit EARLY

- Orders NSC to situation room

✈️ MASSIVE U.S. AIRLIFT UNDERWAY

Dozens of U.S. military cargo planes, refueling tankers, C-130s, and even C-5M Super Galaxies are now airborne across the United States.

Real-time flight radar shows:

• Rapid eastbound movement

• Many originating from bases with global deployment capacity

• Unusual coordination across multiple airframes

This scale of domestic flight activity—centered around strategic hubs like Oklahoma and Texas—is consistent with rapid force positioning or large-scale readiness drills.

US official to Al Jazeera:

Our forces in the Middle East are maintaining their defensive posture and we are not currently launching strikes against Iran.

@DDGeopolitics:

Double Standards of Iran and Israel or “this is different you don’t understand” are clearly visible:

📌 Iran:

- Does not possess nuclear weapons.

- Is a party to the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons).

-Allows IAEA inspections.

-Reports on the movement of enriched uranium.

-Under constant international pressure and sanctions.

-Declared a threat - only for the potential possibility of creating nuclear weapons.

📌 Israel:

-De facto possesses a nuclear arsenal (estimates: ~80-200 warheads).

- Did not sign the NPT.

-Does not allow international inspectors.

-Completely classifies the nuclear program.

-Receives support and military assistance from the West.

- Declared a "stronghold of democracy" and allegedly a victim.

more Radar flights showing, from @DDGeopolitics:

Rockwell B-1B Lancer bomber currently refueling mid-air via a KC-135R Stratotanker.

This could mean:

Refueling before transatlantic or transpacific mission. Or....

It's a readiness drill/show of force simultaneously.

But:

B-1B bombers almost never fly long domestic loops with refueling unless it’s part of a live operation, readiness surge, or high-endurance patrol. These aircraft are kept on alert for global strike scenarios.

A refuel+hold posture near U.S. missile infrastructure or in central air corridors is a serious signal.