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LEVEL [2021] - SEAN HIBBELER
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224 views • June 17, 2021
Support the movie by getting your own copy here:
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
- O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrot...
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
Written and produced by ODD TV (including music). Narrated by someone that sounds like Morgan Freeman. Or was that him? 🤔 🤣
•𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝙏𝙑•
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝙚 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
★𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐁𝐨𝐱:
https://donorbox.org/ODDTV
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘖𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘋𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘛𝘌 𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://www.preparewithODDTV.com
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
•𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
•𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
•𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
•𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
•𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
•𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
•𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
•𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
- O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrot...
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
Written and produced by ODD TV (including music). Narrated by someone that sounds like Morgan Freeman. Or was that him? 🤔 🤣
•𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝙏𝙑•
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝙚 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
★𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐁𝐨𝐱:
https://donorbox.org/ODDTV
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘖𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩: https://cash.me/$ODDTV
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://paypal.me/ODDTV1984
•𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
𝘋𝘖𝘕𝘈𝘛𝘌 𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
•
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
•
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://www.preparewithODDTV.com
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
•𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
•𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
•𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
•𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞: https://bit.ly/2QcEHPE
•𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
•𝐔𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧: https://bit.ly/3lA201z
•𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
•𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡
Keywords
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