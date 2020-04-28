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God's Forgiveness
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9 views • April 28, 2020
Do you sometimes find yourself feeling depressed about how far short you fall from God's glory? No matter how good you try to be, you end up failing in so many ways, and it can feel like there's no point in trying. But you must not fall for the trap of condemnation. Recognize the difference between good and evil and make honest attempts at confessing sins, but also recognize that overcoming our badness is part of our job as sincere human beings. This video should be a great encouragement for Christians everywhere.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
glass panel shatters - green screen effect by bestofgreenscreen
shorturl.at/svLQU
Worship in Spirit and Truth - video background by Creator.King
shorturl.at/jCIV1
Christ curses the Pharisees. Etching by F.A. Ludy after J.F. by F.A. Ludy after J.F. Wellcome V0034553
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59) by God Is Love
shorturl.at/bghFU
Jesus Declare He Is The LIGHT Of The World (John 8:12-30) by God Is Love
shorturl.at/lvKXY
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
glass panel shatters - green screen effect by bestofgreenscreen
shorturl.at/svLQU
Worship in Spirit and Truth - video background by Creator.King
shorturl.at/jCIV1
Christ curses the Pharisees. Etching by F.A. Ludy after J.F. by F.A. Ludy after J.F. Wellcome V0034553
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59) by God Is Love
shorturl.at/bghFU
Jesus Declare He Is The LIGHT Of The World (John 8:12-30) by God Is Love
shorturl.at/lvKXY
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