Congress shouldn’t approve another cent to Ukraine | The Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation: Until Joe Biden offers a plan to end the war in Ukraine, Congress shouldn’t approve another cent.
All the neocons attacking Heritage for wanting a strategy for peace (as opposed to endless war with no accountability) is the most neocon thing ever.
@Heritage
https://twitter.com/Heritage/status/1694110211131515110?s=20
