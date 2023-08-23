Create New Account
Congress shouldn't approve another cent to Ukraine | The Heritage Foundation
GalacticStorm
2099 Subscribers
5 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Heritage Foundation:   Until Joe Biden offers a plan to end the war in Ukraine, Congress shouldn’t approve another cent.

All the neocons attacking Heritage for wanting a strategy for peace (as opposed to endless war with no accountability) is the most neocon thing ever.

@Heritage

https://twitter.com/Heritage/status/1694110211131515110?s=20

white houseukraineccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

