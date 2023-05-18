SO... THE TOWERS. WHAT ARE THEEY REALLY DOING? AND CAN THEY "BLANKET" SHUT DOWN VEHICLES?

Yeah so... Just wondering man... Has anyone entertained the whole "built in shut down" systems in cars nowadays going live and. Shutting down entire areas of vehicles? I mean, Id guess 80% of vehicles are now past 2008 which is where I saw heavy installation of this shit to be able to connect to the cars operating system and shit it off. They were building in the ability before they were using the tech...anyway, just wondering what y'all think these towers are for. Hit meeeee! [email protected]