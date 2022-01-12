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Sardines & Bagel, Post-Workout 30 gm Protein, Vitamin D Immunity Blaster !
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581 views • January 12, 2022
30 gm of Muscle Building Protein & Super Nutrient Rich Immunity Strengthening Vitamin. D and Omega 3 Fish Oils ! Add some diced Onion and dash of Hot Pepper Vinegar Sauce and have a Fast, Easy Healthy Snack. If Sardines are not part of your diet they should be ! Safer than Tuna. A proven Longevity Food.
Many ways of preparing. Many varieties and size and additions to the tins. Some Time add olive oil, vinerger, olives, tomato sauce, hot sauce, capers, hot peppers, garlic cloves etc. So explore the amazing Sardines !
Many ways of preparing. Many varieties and size and additions to the tins. Some Time add olive oil, vinerger, olives, tomato sauce, hot sauce, capers, hot peppers, garlic cloves etc. So explore the amazing Sardines !
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