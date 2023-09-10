The Shocking Masterminds Behind 9/11 | A Conversation with Kevin Ryan

Kim Iversen
Kevin Ryan is on the board of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, is the Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and the author of “Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects”. You can read the latest version of the book here: https://ic911.org/
Kevin explores, in a very fact based way, who could have been behind the 9/11 plot and he mostly points to Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld.
Get access to the new film, “Peace, War and 9/11” here: https://ic911.org/
