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TUESDAY - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2575418713
Hunter Biden – in an audio file labelled “Most Genius Shit Ever” – appears to be referencing Patrick Ho, who was a former Secretary for Home Affairs in Hong Kong, as a “spy chief of China” while lamenting how his business partner Ye Jianming of CEFC China Energy had disappeared. Ho was also involved in the CEFC venture, as originally reported by the New York Post and suppressed by the media and Big Tech firms. The audio breaks the mainstream media’s narrative that the hard drive is somehow “fake” or does not implicate Hunter or Joe Biden in criminal investigations and/or business deals with the Chinese Communist Party. EP 2169-6PM Hunter Biden Audio Confesses Partnership With China ‘Spy Chief’… Joe Biden Named as Criminal Case Witness – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3eegP6h
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Lucretia C. Hughes is the Co-founder of Fallback Productions Studio LLC, Show Host for Lucretia Hughes’ Show and Conservative Activist for God, Family, Country and Trump.
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PATRICK BERGY: is an IT security specialist, former candidate for Supervisor of Elections, and PFC in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he deployed around the world working as a military contractor providing IT support for the Department of Defense. One of Patrick’s most notable projects was in pioneering social media psychological warfare, also know as Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA -
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