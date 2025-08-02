© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My late wife Dorothy (1942-2021) and I used to play and sing on CKSO TV in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, from 1957 to 1964 which was followed by a long career in music. I'm very proud to introduce the novel, “Beyond the Death of Ira Nesbitt”, which she wrote in 1973 and released worldwide by Austin Macauley Publishers.