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Covid vaccine exposed. Project Veritas part 2
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243 views • February 21, 2022
There needs to be a registry of people who aren't vaccinated, Taylor Lee of the Food and Drug Administration says. If there are a large number of people who are not going to get vaccinated, I don’t really care about their bodily autonomy. We kind of think of things in terms of a cost benefit analysis. These are generally scientific advisors, appointed by the President or a commission. These people are paid based on other people staying in power. I don’t think career scientist are bad. But unfortunately, it’s the political appointees they have to report to.
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