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#141 PETER STONE - THE SOVEREIGN PROJECT
Awakening
Awakening
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19 views • February 20, 2022
Freedom Broadcasters Livestream

On February 8, 2022

Guest: Peter Stone

Topic: : “The Sovereign Project:

Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.

Website/Social media links:
www.thesovereignproject.live
Instagram: @thesovereignproject.live
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sovereign-Project-103072248658366/
Odysee: @thesovereignproject

What we Discussed:

- What is the Sovereign Project

- Overcoming Mandates

- Dealing with Police

- The Corrupt Courts

- Why you Should Not Register Anything

- Word Trickery

- The Fraud with Your Birth Certificate

- CESTI QUE VE TUST

- Where Should People Start

- Gold, Silver & Crypto

- Using Clubs in Germany

- Why Your Pension is Debt

- Your Bank Account is not Yours

- How to beat your Employer if they Force Mandates

- Your Gas, Elec & Water Have Already Been Paid

- Free Rescourses

and more

Interview Panel

Roy Coughlan (Time Start to 21:43 & 1Hr 17min to end)

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Donations and all my other Podcasts https://bio.link/podcaster

Grace Asagra, RN MA (Time 21:43 to 37:05)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher (Time 37:05 to 1Hr 4:38)

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND (Time 1Hr 4:38 to 1Hr 17min)
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Keywords
sovereignmandateuccsovereignitycommonlawcesti-que-ve-tust
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Privacy Policy