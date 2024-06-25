RUSSIA Brutally Responded To The ATTACK On SEVASTOPOL┃FAB-3000 Wiped Out The Lair Of NATO Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At the same time, it is worth noting that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has accused the United States of being behind the attack on Sevastopol. The official representatives of the Russian military department noted that the US Army officers not only entered all the flight tasks into the American ATACMS tactical missiles but also personally launched these ballistic missiles toward Sevastopol from the Nikolayev region...................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/