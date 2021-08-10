CCP Infiltrates and Corrupts U.S. Journalists Through “China-U.S. Journalism Exchange Program”

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08/05/2021 Natalie Winters: The Chinese Communist Party has been infiltrating and contaminating our journalists with the China-United States Journalism Exchange Program since 1996, so that the journalists have to disseminate positive messages and make the best coverage about the Chinese Communist Party.