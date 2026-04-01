THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Wednesday 4/1/26 • SULAIMAN AHMED - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP SAYS IRAN’S “NEW REGIME PRESIDENT” HAS ASKED FOR CEASEFIRE, BUT USA WILL CONTINUE BOMBARDMENT UNTIL HORMUZ STRAIT REOPENED

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