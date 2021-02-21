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2/21/2021 Miles Guo: Taking down the CCP with the CCP Virus has 2 paths, i.e., religious, scientific and academic communities, and the military; and taking down the CCP with money is to make millions of millionaires or billionaires out of the influential CCP members and the Chinese people who have true faith and therefore to show the CCP members that decent lives are not the exclusive rights of the CCP (those SOBs in Zhongnanhai pit)