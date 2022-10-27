Time for confession! Do NOT Let THIS Happen to You. Jesus said "If they hated me, They WILL Hate You

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Do NOT Take the Bait..The Time is Too Close.. Being unjustly accused is just a TRAP.. Watch Out, the Record Always speaks for itself. Pray for your Enemies, the More they hate you the more you pray for them.The TIME Is too close*******************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn