UCLA vs Washington BIG TEN Opener: Preview, Odds & Picks
Description
UCLA Bruins (5-2) face Washington Huskies (5-2) in Big Ten basketball opener Wed Dec 3, 8PM PT on BTN. Bruins -1.5 faves, total 141.5. Elite rim protection from Booker/Kepnang screams UNDER. Must-win for Mick Cronin's squad after Cal loss.
Hashtags
#UCLABasketball #WashingtonHuskies #BigTenBasketball #UCLAvsWashington #CollegeHoops #MickCronin #NCAAB