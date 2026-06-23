BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

935 Days Left: Why the Global System Is Crumbling & The Best Is Yet to Come
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • Today

Over 935 days left in Trump's administration. The list of accomplishments is unprecedented. The mainstream media will not report it. The leftist politicians lie and twist it. The brainwashed voters eat the slop. The podcaster nonsense continues.


But here is the truth they cannot hide. This is not about right versus left. This is not about the same corrupt political system where there are no consequences. This is a military operation. The destruction of the old demonic guard that ran the world for centuries is happening globally.


That is why we dealt with Venezuela. That is why we are dealing with Iran. That is why Cuba is next. That is why there are tariffs. That is why executive orders from 2017 are still active. That is why there are over 250 executive actions. That is why Trump created the Board of Peace. America first—not America only.


The magnitude is not even believable to most. We are taking back our elections. We are taking back our financial system and our money. We are ending the endless wars. The entire evil and corrupt system worldwide is being dismantled. Countries will be sovereign again.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
ninehundredthirtyfivedaystrumpaccomplishmentsunprecedentedmilitaryoperationnotpoliticsdemonicguarddestroyedgloballyvenezuelairancubanextboardofpeacecreatedtwofiftyexecutiveactionstariffsandsovereigntyelectionstakingbackfinancialsystemreclaimedendlesswarsendingevilsystemdismantledcountriessovereignagainmediablackoutcontinuesamericafirstnotonly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Ramon Tomey
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy