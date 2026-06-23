935 Days Left: Why the Global System Is Crumbling & The Best Is Yet to Come

Over 935 days left in Trump's administration. The list of accomplishments is unprecedented. The mainstream media will not report it. The leftist politicians lie and twist it. The brainwashed voters eat the slop. The podcaster nonsense continues.





But here is the truth they cannot hide. This is not about right versus left. This is not about the same corrupt political system where there are no consequences. This is a military operation. The destruction of the old demonic guard that ran the world for centuries is happening globally.





That is why we dealt with Venezuela. That is why we are dealing with Iran. That is why Cuba is next. That is why there are tariffs. That is why executive orders from 2017 are still active. That is why there are over 250 executive actions. That is why Trump created the Board of Peace. America first—not America only.





The magnitude is not even believable to most. We are taking back our elections. We are taking back our financial system and our money. We are ending the endless wars. The entire evil and corrupt system worldwide is being dismantled. Countries will be sovereign again.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.