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Elena Danaan - 2 Experiencers share on Alien Races, Consciousness, Disclosure, Moon Wars & Abduction
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86 views • May 16, 2021
JoJo catches up with Elena Danaan and the 2 share their lifetime experiences with Alien Races, The Galactic Federation of Light Pleiadians, Lemurians, Lyrans, Acturians, Mantids, Greys, Consciousness, Disclosure, Moon Wars and Abduction.
Elena just released her new book A Gift from the Stars - Alien Races
https://www.amazon.com.au/Gift-Stars-...
You can follow Jo on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or you can follow the Awakening 11.11 Channel on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Much Love - Remember your Magnificence.
Elena just released her new book A Gift from the Stars - Alien Races
https://www.amazon.com.au/Gift-Stars-...
You can follow Jo on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or you can follow the Awakening 11.11 Channel on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Much Love - Remember your Magnificence.
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