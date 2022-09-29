WE HAVE THE POWER!

Sep 28, 2022





Meet Michael and Carol Ross, founders of Palmdale Freedom Coalition. Their group stopped the cooties mandate for the City of Palmdale (in Los Angeles County)! Listen to this inspiring story where they remind us that "We the People have the power!"





Connect with them at: https://palmdalefreedomcoalition.com/





It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help?

Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated!

If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org





HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7





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https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar





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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.





ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org





SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!