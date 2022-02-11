CCP Virus and Vaccine Disasters Start in May, Intelligence Says

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In the live broadcast, Miles Guo discussed topics of the current US economic situation, economic catastrophe, and damages on the food supply chains caused by the pandemic. Since early 2020, the Whistleblower Movement exposed and warned about a series of disasters followed by the CCP virus outbreak and Vaxx mandates, based on intelligence collected from the CCP. He mentioned that starting May 2022, the U.S. will face an unprecedented economic depression. On top of that, Canada’s Freedom Convoy, military, the political and economic crisis caused by the CCP virus vaccines are also expected to start rendering one after another in May this year. Let’s hear what Miles said.