Ceci est un message au policiers a la solde de macron

Le masque est dangereux pour la santé !

Nous sommes en légitime défense.

Pour mois c’est une tentative de meurtre.





Les auteurs d'une tentative de meurtre risquent une peine maximale d'emprisonnement de 30 ans d'après l'article 221-1 du Code pénal.





This is a message to the police in Macron's pay

The mask is dangerous for your health!

We are in self-defence.

For me this is attempted murder.





The perpetrators of an attempted murder risk a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment according to article 221-1 of the penal code.