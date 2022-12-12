Ceci est un message au policiers a la solde de macron
Le masque est dangereux pour la santé !
Nous sommes en légitime défense.
Pour mois c’est une tentative de meurtre.
Les auteurs d'une tentative de meurtre risquent une peine maximale d'emprisonnement de 30 ans d'après l'article 221-1 du Code pénal.
This is a message to the police in Macron's pay
The mask is dangerous for your health!
We are in self-defence.
For me this is attempted murder.
The perpetrators of an attempted murder risk a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment according to article 221-1 of the penal code.
