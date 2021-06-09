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UPDATE: DR FÜLLMICH ON NUREMBERG 2 “THOSE INVOLVED IN THE CORONAVIRUS SCARE MUST BE TRIED"
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191 views • June 09, 2021
WATCH | Dr Reiner Füllmich | Nuremberg 2 | “Those Involved In The Coronavirus Scare Should Be Tried For Crimes Against Humanity.”
Courtesy James Delingpole - The DelingPodCast
https://breaking-news.ca/watch-dr-reiner-fuellmich-nuremberg-2-those-involved-in-the-coronavirus-scare-should-be-tried-for-crimes-against-humanity/
A second major lawsuit:
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/another-lawsuit-challenging-employer-5307582/
Courtesy James Delingpole - The DelingPodCast
https://breaking-news.ca/watch-dr-reiner-fuellmich-nuremberg-2-those-involved-in-the-coronavirus-scare-should-be-tried-for-crimes-against-humanity/
A second major lawsuit:
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/another-lawsuit-challenging-employer-5307582/
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