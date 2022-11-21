GLOBAL VACCINE PASS EXPOSED! - Elites Plot MASS GENOCIDE! - Lay Out Plan For Global Cashless TYRANNY

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent G20 news as global leaders call for an international vaccine passport to travel and agree on a future enforcement of said tyrannical tools.
This is basically just technocracy. It's the notion of doing away with humans in favor of non-empathetic machines. It starts with money, supply chain disruption, energy crises and of course fake pandemics to push people into a cashless system with social credit and carbon credits.
Banks are already integrating carbon credits in apps, but all the while, the original litmus test of vaccine passports is coming back to haunt us as millions drop dead "suddenly."
The global elites are planning something unthinkable as they build their new tower of Babel.
Remember, the Canadian government ordered the vast majority of vaccines for the year 2024. Why? What do they know that we do not?
A good guess is that they're poisoning us and attempting to come in with an even more poisonous solution. We must be vigilant now.
