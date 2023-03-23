156 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith -God vs Big Bang,Is Creation Fiction Or Is Evolution A Religion?

In Episode 156 we continue our discussion on 10 questions relating to whether Science is correct in stating that life came about by chance, or is the Bible correct by stating that everything was created by a loving Creator? When comparing the evidence, can we actually conclude that the evolutionary theory qualifies as a religion?
