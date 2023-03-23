Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
156 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith -God vs Big Bang,Is Creation Fiction Or Is Evolution A Religion?
14 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published 16 hours ago |

In Episode 156 we continue our discussion on 10 questions relating to whether Science is correct in stating that life came about by chance, or is the Bible correct by stating that everything was created by a loving Creator? When comparing the evidence, can we actually conclude that the evolutionary theory qualifies as a religion?

Keywords
upwalterveithwhatsprof156

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket