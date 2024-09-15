BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 5G Towers: More Than Just Cell Service—They’re Dangerous 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 7 months ago

🚨 5G Towers: More Than Just Cell Service—They’re Dangerous 🚨


In this video, I dive deeper into the truth about 5G towers—these aren’t just for cell service, they’re giant microwave ovens on a stick. These towers have the power to emit 300,000 watts, essentially turning entire towns into targets of dangerous radiation. This tech can harm your DNA, kill wildlife, and damage the environment.


The threat is real, and we need to act now. There are countless studies proving the harm these towers cause, and the time to take them down is now.


👉 Want to learn more and figure out how to protect yourself? Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to stay informed and take action.


#5GTruth #MicrowaveWeapons #ProtectYourHealth #WakeUp #MichaelsGibson"

Keywords
5gmicrowave weaponswakeup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy