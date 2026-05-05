Abide in the light of Christ & love not the world (see link in description box)

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The video can be watched at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/GWBnjbzpQSKn/





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 5, 2026.





Romans 12:2; 1 John 2:15-17 and James 4:4 tell us to not love the world or be conformed to the world but rather to have the mind of Christ and to abide in His light as Christ is the Light of the world in John 8:12 and John 9:5.





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