



2. **Isa (Jesus)**: Considered one of the major prophets. In Islam, Jesus (peace be upon him) is not divine but a messenger who performed miracles and delivered God's message. He is believed to have been born of the Virgin Mary (Maryam) and will return at the end of times to restore justice.

3. **Musa (Moses)**: A central figure in Islam, known for leading the Israelites out of Egypt and receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai. His story emphasizes perseverance, faith in Allah, and the struggle against oppression.

4. **Ibrahim (Abraham)**: Revered for his unwavering faith in Allah. Known for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience. His story highlights themes of faith and submission to God's will.

5. **Nuh (Noah)**: Known for his role in the story of the flood. He preached righteousness and monotheism but faced great opposition. He built the Ark to save the believers and pairs of animals from the flood sent by Allah.