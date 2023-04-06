Three Dark Secrets Satan Uses to Destroy Unaware Christians

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



1,753,039 views (YouTube) Apr 25, 2020

Satan's 3 temptation secrets that he, the devil, and the demons use. These seductive and beguiling are exposed in this video so that Christians can resist and more effectively fight back against sin and, in turn, gain victory in Jesus Christ by overcoming repetitive and habitual sin. Evangelist Joe Kirby from OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES shares strategies for fighting tendencies and habits that are readily exploited by the 'Evil One'.

