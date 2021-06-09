VD 2 OF 2 Mindy Robinson N Eric Wnuck George Papadopoulos N Simona Mongiante May 22nd 2021

MAAPMEDIA Candid interview with Mindy Robinson N Eric Wnuck, little bit of speech from Candidate 4 Congressman Daniel Wood n the end of the video 1 interview George Papadopoulos N Simona Mongiante from May 22nd 2021 Appearing in this clip also as we told you the incredible Mr. Eric Wnuck the organizer of the We The People AZ Alliance event.

From the director's desk... I had to upload raw footage bc they are such genuine people and I do love them and love their spirit I decided its not worth having an editor to change a thing. Please follow the 1st video, it easier to upload one at a time. number 1 is uploaded before this one, don't miss the full interview..



The Spectacular Event " Revival Revolution Faith, Freedom & The Fight. This great event was brought to you live speakers by WE THE PEOPLE AZ ALLIANCE AND both are same as USA ALLIANCE. There were more speakers than what is on the poster I mean true and true patriots speaking by taken action not just talking folks, not sure why would any Conservatives Americans in this Valley would miss this event from yesterday at DREAM CITY CHURCH In Glendale Arizona.

MAAP Media, if you have missed this event and its content please we did Broadcast the whole venue livestreamed on our Facebook fan page MAAP Real Talk Show.

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021

Producer Director Host George Nemeh

Cam: Eric Williamson