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When the Empire Strikes Back - Are You Prepared? | John Rubino
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30 views • April 05, 2021
With cash being officially limited & increasingly controlled in many jurisdictions, and cryptos under pre-emptive rhetorical assault by governments and central banks, how soon will we wake up in a world where gold & silver will be the only physical & private money we have left?
John Rubino, founder of DollarCollapse.com and co-author of “The Money Bubble” together with GoldMoney’s James Turk, returns to Liberty and Finance to offer an update on these pivotal times in our lives of embattled freedom and financial risk.
In this Interview:
- John’s Picks of the Top 3 Risks to Watch Out for
- Cashless society pressures: where it hits home
- Crypto suppression - How it plays out when The Empire Strikes Back
- Gold & SIlver’s singular and essential role going forward
Find John online at: https://www.dollarcollapse.com/
Reuters IMF Article mentioned in this interview: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-imf/spend-as-much-as-you-can-imf-head-urges-governments-worldwide-idUSKBN29K1XJ
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
John Rubino, founder of DollarCollapse.com and co-author of “The Money Bubble” together with GoldMoney’s James Turk, returns to Liberty and Finance to offer an update on these pivotal times in our lives of embattled freedom and financial risk.
In this Interview:
- John’s Picks of the Top 3 Risks to Watch Out for
- Cashless society pressures: where it hits home
- Crypto suppression - How it plays out when The Empire Strikes Back
- Gold & SIlver’s singular and essential role going forward
Find John online at: https://www.dollarcollapse.com/
Reuters IMF Article mentioned in this interview: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-imf/spend-as-much-as-you-can-imf-head-urges-governments-worldwide-idUSKBN29K1XJ
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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