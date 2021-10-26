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RUSSELL BRAND is MAD that FAUCI LIED TO CONGRESS. AGAIN!
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20 views • October 26, 2021
New evidence has emerged that suggests Dr Fauci may have lied to Congress about his involvement in Gain of Function research in Wuhan.
#wuhan #DrFauci #Congress #GainOfFunction
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own.
https://rumble.com/vmsq9x-shocking-wuhan-evidence.-did-fauci-lie.html
#wuhan #DrFauci #Congress #GainOfFunction
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own.
https://rumble.com/vmsq9x-shocking-wuhan-evidence.-did-fauci-lie.html
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