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Florida Has Done a Better Job
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0 view • March 18, 2021
Florida has done a better job than the lockdown states while keeping our economy open, allowing Floridians to maintain their livelihoods and businesses recover.
And what does Congress do? They bail out the failed policies of lockdown states at the expense of Florida taxpayers.
Subscribe: @GovRonDeSantis21
And what does Congress do? They bail out the failed policies of lockdown states at the expense of Florida taxpayers.
Subscribe: @GovRonDeSantis21
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