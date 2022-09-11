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What is the True purpose of relationships between 2 people?
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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47 views • September 11, 2022

Pearls of Wisdom

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit:

In term of soul journey, souls are here to help each other to shift the soul consciousness to connect with inner Self and move towards enlightenment.

In Buddhism, we have the word “Jao-Gum-Nai-Wane” which mean enemy from past life - but it also can be dear friend from a past life. We would, most likely, be drawn into relationship with “enemy from past life” mostly, who would cause us frustration, resentment, unease, angry, sad, fear, etc.


- So how can this relationship with Jao-Gum-Nai-Wane be “helping”, when he/she/they trigger anger and frustration or resentment?

- is there energy residue, from past life, between 2 people causing or triggering action and re-action in this life? if so then, what is the reason behind those energy? what does The Divine want us to learn?

- What is Twin Soul? Do they reincarnate from the same Soul?

- Can a love couple be the Twin Soul? And what is the mission or experience will a love couple learn each other?


We were taught, told, and naturally feel that we need to “care” for others - like family, friends, society, environment, etc.

But when we base our doing, thinking and feeling on “caring”, I feel we are drifting away from our true Self and courage.



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
The images from the video are posted in my blog page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com


Keywords
consciousnessrelationshipkarmasoul journeytwin soulsconnecting inner self
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