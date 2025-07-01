© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Canada Day 2025 – Proud, Free & United 🇨🇦🎆
📄 Description:
July 1st marks Canada's birthday! From historic milestones to fireworks and national pride, we’re celebrating everything that makes the Great White North so special. Happy Canada Day from News Plus Globe! 🍁
🔖 Hashtags:
#CanadaDay #HappyCanadaDay #CanadaDay2025 #OhCanada #ProudCanadian #Canada150Plus #July1st #MapleLeafForever #NewsPlusGlobe #UnityInDiversity #TrueNorthStrongAndFree