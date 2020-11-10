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MONDAY - NOVEMBER 09, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1032552671
BREAKING: FOX NEWS Cuts Away From Kayleigh McEnany Briefing on Election Fraud — Neil Cavuto Says Network ‘Can’t Verify Her Claims’ So They Will Not AirBREAKING EP-2186-6PM BREAKING: FOX NEWS CENSORS PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH McENENY BRIEFING ON ELECTION FRAUD – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3p7oMPD
FOX NEWS ASSIGNMENT DESK NUMBER: 212-301-3300
FOX NEWS: Griff Jenkins: 202-374-8742
SPECIAL GUEST: Jennifer Fleck is a native Texan, long-time resident of Travis County, concerned citizen and attorney. She is General Counsel for an oil & gas services company and advocates for children's and parental rights. Jennifer was a Republican candidate for Texas State Representative in House District 47. She became aware of many irregularities during her July 2020 runoff election and since that time, she has taken an active role in election integrity and highlighting fraud within the system. Jennifer hopes her efforts will promote needed changes that will assure voters that their votes are counted. TWITTER @FleckTexas
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