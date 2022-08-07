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Jacob Nordengård at Northern Light Convention Malmo
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Jun 7, 2022 The Northern Light Convention was a huge success with more than 25 speakers. Politicians, lawyers, economists, scientists, writers, health professionals and activists convened to brainstorm how to stop the crimes currently being committed against humanity and how to stop it ever being repeated. And answering the question, what would happen if people from different disciplines figthing for truth and freedom started to cooperate. Watch all the videos from the Northern Light Convention go to: https://scandinavianfreedom.events/videoShow less

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foodclimate changeglobal warmingenergynwoputinpandemicagenda 21microsoftiotbill gateskissingerchipdigital idwefbbbrokefeller foundationjacob nordengardnorthern light convention malmoscandinavian freedom events
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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