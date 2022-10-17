Fo-Ti or He Shou Wu - The herb of Youth & Vitality

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Fo-Ti Root
2:49 Has Anti-Inflammatory Effects
3:32 Can Improve Skin Health
3:52 May Promote Hair Growth and Reduce Gray Hair
4:35 Relieves Constipation
4:53 Can Help Improve Sleep Quality
5:42 Increase Estrogen and Manage Menopause Symptoms
6:55 May Fight Age-Related Memory Problems
9:09 Recipes
10:30 Supplements and Dosage
11:46 History
13:35 Risks and Side Effects
15:19 Final Thoughts
15:40 Consultation & More Info