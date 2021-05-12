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China Inches Closer To World Domination
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30 views • May 12, 2021
The Coronavirus was merely a shot across the bow. The Chinese won’t play by the standard rules of warfare until western civilization has been essentially prepped for invasion.
According to the confidential briefing obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald . Australian Defense Force (ADF) adviser Major-General Adam Findlay said last year that China was already engaged in “grey zone” warfare.
Findlay went on to explain that China has “game planned” strategies to circumvent traditional military red lines to avoid direct conflict, and so is utilizing more subtle and unconventional forms of attack.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609960efb12d6e1c3f976b60
According to the confidential briefing obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald . Australian Defense Force (ADF) adviser Major-General Adam Findlay said last year that China was already engaged in “grey zone” warfare.
Findlay went on to explain that China has “game planned” strategies to circumvent traditional military red lines to avoid direct conflict, and so is utilizing more subtle and unconventional forms of attack.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609960efb12d6e1c3f976b60
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