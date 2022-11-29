White Victims of Black Crime - 1717 - Patricia May Ladebush Grant - A candlelight vigil is held

Crystal was leaving work, when Bell approached with a gun and attempted to rob her. Crystal responded by pulling out a gun, causing Bell to panic and flee, firing 3 shots from his gun as he did so, with the shots missing Crystal. Bell walked into the Speedway where Patricia was working as manager and pointed a gun at her, demanding money. When she refused, he shot her.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.