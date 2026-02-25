BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

285 TIMES MORE STILLBIRTHS TIED ⚕ TO THE TDAP VACCINE CONFIRMED BY VAERS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
711 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 1 day ago

🚨 285 times more stillbirths. Read that again.


Researchers went into VAERS and analyzed pregnancy-related reports tied to the Tdap vaccine in pregnant women. What they found should be front-page news on every outlet in America.


🛑Stillbirth signal: reporting odds ratio of 285.77. Pre-term delivery: 196.8. Fetal death: 140.83.


That's 285 TIMES more stillbirth reports. 196.8 TIMES more pre-term delivery reports. 140 TIMES more fetal death reports.


A reporting odds ratio of 2 is considered a signal worth investigating. This is 285. And the corporate media's response? Mother Jones is already running cover, framing the story as a plan to use AI tools to mine what they are calling "unverified vaccine injury claims."


Unverified. That is the word they chose.


Here is what is verified. The system that is supposed to protect pregnant women and their unborn children works like this: test the vaccine poorly, approve it, inject it into the population, and let VAERS catch the carnage.

The people are the fourth phase of testing. The final phase of testing. And VAERS chronically underreports. Everyone in this field knows that.


So what we are actually looking at here is the floor. Not the ceiling.


The researchers who found these signals are not even calling for the vaccine to be pulled. They are asking for active surveillance studies. Now. Immediately. That is the bare minimum. That is the lowest possible bar.


And we are still waiting.


Source: https://x.com/HighWireTalk/status/2026669851037642772

Keywords
vaersepic failstillbirthsmulti pronged attackdel big treejefferey laxen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
Study finds plant-based protein, not meat, linked to milder psoriasis symptoms

Study finds plant-based protein, not meat, linked to milder psoriasis symptoms

Cassie B.
Nature&#8217;s dynamic duo: Study reveals ginger and garlic combo packs a powerful synergistic punch

Nature’s dynamic duo: Study reveals ginger and garlic combo packs a powerful synergistic punch

Willow Tohi
Major review finds you&#8217;d need a jungle indoors to purify air, but plants still make you feel better

Major review finds you’d need a jungle indoors to purify air, but plants still make you feel better

Cassie B.
The science behind hair growth and how to restore thinning hair

The science behind hair growth and how to restore thinning hair

Belle Carter
Boost iron levels naturally: Top drinks to combat fatigue and anemia

Boost iron levels naturally: Top drinks to combat fatigue and anemia

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy