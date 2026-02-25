285 TIMES MORE STILLBIRTHS TIED ⚕ TO THE TDAP VACCINE CONFIRMED BY VAERS❗

🚨 285 times more stillbirths. Read that again.





Researchers went into VAERS and analyzed pregnancy-related reports tied to the Tdap vaccine in pregnant women. What they found should be front-page news on every outlet in America.





🛑Stillbirth signal: reporting odds ratio of 285.77. Pre-term delivery: 196.8. Fetal death: 140.83.





That's 285 TIMES more stillbirth reports. 196.8 TIMES more pre-term delivery reports. 140 TIMES more fetal death reports.





A reporting odds ratio of 2 is considered a signal worth investigating. This is 285. And the corporate media's response? Mother Jones is already running cover, framing the story as a plan to use AI tools to mine what they are calling "unverified vaccine injury claims."





Unverified. That is the word they chose.





Here is what is verified. The system that is supposed to protect pregnant women and their unborn children works like this: test the vaccine poorly, approve it, inject it into the population, and let VAERS catch the carnage.

The people are the fourth phase of testing. The final phase of testing. And VAERS chronically underreports. Everyone in this field knows that.





So what we are actually looking at here is the floor. Not the ceiling.





The researchers who found these signals are not even calling for the vaccine to be pulled. They are asking for active surveillance studies. Now. Immediately. That is the bare minimum. That is the lowest possible bar.





And we are still waiting.





Source: https://x.com/HighWireTalk/status/2026669851037642772